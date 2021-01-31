Emerson Electric (EMR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Emerson Electric to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect Emerson Electric to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EMR opened at $79.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.42. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $85.39.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.31.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

