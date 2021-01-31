Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $55.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $44.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ENTA. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.89.

ENTA opened at $48.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $968.07 million, a PE ratio of -26.41 and a beta of 0.54. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.76 and a 200-day moving average of $45.95.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.51). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.63 million. Equities analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 6,000 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $273,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,975.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 19,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

