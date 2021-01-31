Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EHC has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays upgraded Encompass Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.93.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS.

In related news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $500,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.