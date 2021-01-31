Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. trimmed its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 39,398 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 55,610,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $301,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,502 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 27,272,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540,047 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 63.6% in the third quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,124,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,914,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596,830 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,289,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,671,000 after acquiring an additional 93,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.9% in the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 3,266,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,705,000 after acquiring an additional 30,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $6.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.70 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.25. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 billion. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 42.07%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

