Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Short Interest Update

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,400 shares, a growth of 63.5% from the December 31st total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 507.0 days.

EGHSF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Enghouse Systems from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Enghouse Systems from $98.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enghouse Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.

Shares of EGHSF stock remained flat at $$47.46 during midday trading on Friday. 141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420. Enghouse Systems has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $59.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.96.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services. Its technologies include contact center, attendant console, interactive voice response, dialers, video collaboration, agent performance optimization, and analytics that support various telephony environment.

