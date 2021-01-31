Enjin Coin (ENJ) 1-Day Volume Hits $77.69 Million

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. One Enjin Coin token can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001029 BTC on major exchanges. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $282.59 million and approximately $77.69 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00068460 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.52 or 0.00916087 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00054638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005884 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,464.27 or 0.04448815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000187 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00031369 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00020445 BTC.

About Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin (CRYPTO:ENJ) is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 834,185,857 tokens.

The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

