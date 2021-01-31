Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ETR. Evercore ISI raised Entergy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research raised Entergy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Entergy from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.57.

NYSE:ETR opened at $95.33 on Wednesday. Entergy has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $135.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Entergy will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Entergy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Entergy by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 62,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

