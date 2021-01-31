Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Increases Dividend to $0.78 Per Share

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share by the energy company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

Enviva Partners has raised its dividend payment by 27.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Enviva Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 200.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Enviva Partners to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 312.0%.

EVA opened at $49.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.21 and a beta of 1.04. Enviva Partners has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $225.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.40 million. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.20%. Equities analysts expect that Enviva Partners will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EVA. Zacks Investment Research raised Enviva Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Enviva Partners from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Enviva Partners from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Enviva Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in dedicated and co-fired power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

