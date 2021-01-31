Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) Short Interest Up 77.0% in January

Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 77.0% from the December 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,262,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS EPAZ traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.04. 2,016,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,899,888. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04. Epazz has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.15.

Epazz, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells various software programs to business enterprises, hospitals, and government and post-secondary institutions in the United States. It offers EPAZZ BoxesOS v3.0, a Web portal infrastructure operating system that integrates with each organization's back-end systems and provides a customizable personal information system for various stakeholders, including students, faculty, alumni, employees, and clients.

