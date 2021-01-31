Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Receives $178.91 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.91.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EFX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. CIBC initiated coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

NYSE:EFX traded down $4.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.11. 728,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,274. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. Equifax has a 1 year low of $103.01 and a 1 year high of $196.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Equifax by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Equifax by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Equifax by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $579,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

