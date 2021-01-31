Ergomed plc (ERGO.L) (LON:ERGO) Shares Gap Down to $1,150.00

Ergomed plc (ERGO.L) (LON:ERGO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1,150.00, but opened at $1,085.00. Ergomed plc (ERGO.L) shares last traded at $1,089.90, with a volume of 14,280 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ergomed plc (ERGO.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The firm has a market cap of £526.17 million and a P/E ratio of 86.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,044 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 801.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12.

Ergomed plc (ERGO.L) Company Profile

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Outsourcing and Pharmacovigilance.

