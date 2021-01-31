ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Trading Up 6%

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI)’s stock price was up 6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.28 and last traded at $18.08. Approximately 267,056 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 347,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EPIX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ESSA Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on ESSA Pharma from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on ESSA Pharma from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.13. The company has a market cap of $579.72 million, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.96.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. On average, research analysts expect that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,869,000. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,573,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,654,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Caxton Corp bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 175.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 220,954 shares during the period. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,466,000. Institutional investors own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

About ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

