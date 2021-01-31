Ethverse (ETHV) 24 Hour Volume Hits $37,245.00

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Ethverse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0771 or 0.00000233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethverse has a market capitalization of $945,584.28 and $37,245.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethverse has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethverse alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00092513 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003182 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00012888 BTC.

About Ethverse

Ethverse (ETHV) is a token. Ethverse’s total supply is 39,974,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,267,088 tokens. The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com. Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse.

Ethverse Token Trading

Ethverse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.