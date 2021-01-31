Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have commented on ERRFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

ERRFY stock opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.18. Eurofins Scientific has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

Eurofins Scientific Company Profile

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. It offers testing and laboratory services for agroscience, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Benelux, France, Germany, North America, Nordic Region, UK and Ireland, and Other.

