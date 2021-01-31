Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 77.2% from the December 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EUXTF shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Euronext in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronext in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Euronext from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EUXTF remained flat at $$114.50 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 751. Euronext has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $122.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.05.

Euronext Company Profile

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

