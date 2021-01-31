Everex (EVX) Market Cap Reaches $7.77 Million

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Everex has a total market capitalization of $7.77 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Everex has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Everex token can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Everex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00068747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.93 or 0.00906275 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00053131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,479.24 or 0.04499769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00020986 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00029989 BTC.

Everex Profile

Everex is a token. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everex Token Trading

Everex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.