EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in EVERTEC by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in EVERTEC by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in EVERTEC by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in EVERTEC by 3.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank G. D’angelo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $818,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,504.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 13,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $532,561.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,580.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,235 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,122 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EVTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

EVERTEC stock opened at $34.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.14. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $42.35.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.26. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

