EveryCoin Market Cap Achieves $2.99 Million (EVY)

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded up 142% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, EveryCoin has traded 90.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. EveryCoin has a total market cap of $2.99 million and $50,194.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EveryCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00068544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.26 or 0.00913630 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00052990 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005819 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,457.68 or 0.04465201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00020660 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00030460 BTC.

About EveryCoin

EVY is a coin. EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 coins. EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20. The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EveryCoin ‘s official website is www.everycoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aaron Platform is a new financial platform for people who are excluded from modern finance systems for a long time.It aims to spread free financial accounts to all people around the world and allow them to exchange money freely. EveryCoin provides financial services such as deposit, withdrawal, transfer, etc. for all currencies in the world by cooperation with TabiPay and Eco-Chains. And EveryCoin is used as the settlement currency of the Aaron Platform. “

EveryCoin Coin Trading

EveryCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

