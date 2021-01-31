Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EBKDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Erste Group Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EBKDY opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $57.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average is $12.93. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.51.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Erste Group Bank will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.309 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

