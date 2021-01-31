Exane Derivatives Acquires 2,580 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNSA. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,760,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,829,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,028,000 after buying an additional 632,699 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,983,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 434.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 162,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 262,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after buying an additional 140,906 shares in the last quarter. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $19.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average is $17.95. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $28.67.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and in Phase 1a clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.