Exane Derivatives Acquires 2,790 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 156.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,574 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 46.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 83.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 166.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

TOL opened at $51.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $54.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.33.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $36.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wedbush cut shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $253,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,945.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,600 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $142,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,765.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,719 shares of company stock worth $932,429 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.