Exane Derivatives Acquires 2,816 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 125.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,060 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $52,390,000. Kiltearn Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $35,354,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 624.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,025,616 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,461,000 after purchasing an additional 883,978 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,110,505 shares of the airline’s stock worth $41,644,000 after purchasing an additional 854,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 258.0% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 875,143 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,818,000 after purchasing an additional 630,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV opened at $43.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.50 and a 200 day moving average of $40.94. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The firm has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.87.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

