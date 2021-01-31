Exane Derivatives Acquires 8,250 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 150.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Switch were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Switch by 3.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Switch by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Switch by 7.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Switch by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Switch by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 180,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 35.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $17.22 on Friday. Switch, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.47 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Switch had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $128.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rob Roy sold 89,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $1,444,833.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 765,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,316,122.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $1,088,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 682,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,612,424.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,996 shares of company stock worth $4,023,592 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

SWCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Switch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.95.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

