Exane Derivatives Has $181,000 Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 83.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,055,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,356,000 after acquiring an additional 265,550 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,806,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,997,000 after acquiring an additional 365,700 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,103,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,236,000 after acquiring an additional 37,093 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,019,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,127 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,217,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,075,000 after acquiring an additional 131,182 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on XEL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

Shares of XEL opened at $63.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The company has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.15%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

