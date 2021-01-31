Exane Derivatives Has $259,000 Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,034 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Mirova bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CM opened at $85.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.41 and its 200-day moving average is $79.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $46.45 and a fifty-two week high of $90.42.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.096 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 28th. This represents a $4.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.81.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

