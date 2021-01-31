Exane Derivatives Purchases Shares of 1,976 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,059,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 239,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after purchasing an additional 106,773 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,059 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period.

NASDAQ EEMA opened at $91.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.92. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a one year low of $49.13 and a one year high of $96.92.

