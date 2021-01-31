Exane Derivatives Sells 14,196 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Exane Derivatives lowered its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 89.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,196 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,046.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,248,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,976,000 after buying an additional 1,139,353 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,266,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,762,000 after buying an additional 794,449 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $25,374,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 392.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 322,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after buying an additional 256,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.3% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,781,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,659,000 after buying an additional 181,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $104.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.59. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $49.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,416.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at $9,739,463.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

