EXMO Coin Market Cap Hits $2.69 Million (EXM)

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. EXMO Coin has a market cap of $2.69 million and $6,734.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EXMO Coin has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One EXMO Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00068544 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.26 or 0.00913630 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00052990 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005819 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,457.68 or 0.04465201 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00020660 BTC.
- SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00030460 BTC.
EXMO Coin Profile
EXMO Coin (EXM) is a token. It launched on July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,829,942,862 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,563,585 tokens. EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EXMO Coin is https://reddit.com/
According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “
EXMO Coin Token Trading
EXMO Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMO Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
