EXMO Coin Market Cap Hits $2.69 Million (EXM)

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. EXMO Coin has a market cap of $2.69 million and $6,734.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EXMO Coin has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One EXMO Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EXMO Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00068544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.26 or 0.00913630 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00052990 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005819 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,457.68 or 0.04465201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00020660 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00030460 BTC.

EXMO Coin Profile

EXMO Coin (EXM) is a token. It launched on July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,829,942,862 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,563,585 tokens. EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EXMO Coin is https://reddit.com/