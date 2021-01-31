Expanse Trading Up 92% Over Last Week (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Expanse coin can now be bought for $0.0653 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Expanse has traded 92% higher against the dollar. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $215,984.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,668.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,303.22 or 0.03989225 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.08 or 0.00392056 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $397.79 or 0.01217668 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 59.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.77 or 0.00534992 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.00 or 0.00416296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003987 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.24 or 0.00260938 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00022651 BTC.

Expanse Profile

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

