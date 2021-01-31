Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 125.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.1% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,382,622,000 after buying an additional 3,767,051 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,239.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 917,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,483,000 after acquiring an additional 877,870 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,772.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 838,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after acquiring an additional 816,488 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,020,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,281,000 after acquiring an additional 813,477 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 123.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,362,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,763,000 after purchasing an additional 753,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $44.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $64.88.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

