F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 10,259.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,351 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $195.95 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $211.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.00.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total transaction of $34,024.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,806.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $146,151.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,799.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,722 shares of company stock valued at $3,525,398 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

