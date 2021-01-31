Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,392 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.7% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Facebook by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,694 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after buying an additional 948,608 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after buying an additional 1,598,856 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,357,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,974,601,000 after buying an additional 179,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,560,074,000 after buying an additional 1,013,956 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total value of $17,172,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock worth $382,888,556 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. Barclays increased their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $258.33 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $268.20 and its 200 day moving average is $267.31.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

