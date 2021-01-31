Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Lowered by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,302 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after buying an additional 1,098,694 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 6.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,126,470,000 after buying an additional 948,608 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 15.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after buying an additional 1,598,856 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,357,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,974,601,000 after buying an additional 179,672 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 11.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,560,074,000 after buying an additional 1,013,956 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.80.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 5,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.95, for a total transaction of $1,602,408.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock worth $382,888,556 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $258.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $268.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.31. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $735.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

