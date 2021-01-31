Facebook, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $13.38 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Facebook in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart expects that the social networking company will earn $13.38 per share for the year.

FB has been the topic of several other research reports. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.80.

FB stock opened at $258.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $268.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.31. The firm has a market cap of $735.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,410.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total value of $17,172,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,404,525 shares of company stock valued at $382,888,556 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

