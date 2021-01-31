Facebook, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.71 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Facebook in a report released on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the social networking company will earn $2.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.40. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.55 EPS.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.80.

FB stock opened at $258.33 on Friday. Facebook has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $268.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.31. The company has a market capitalization of $735.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 5,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.95, for a total transaction of $1,602,408.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total transaction of $112,114.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,957.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock worth $382,888,556. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

