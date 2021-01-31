Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given New $340.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price lifted by MKM Partners from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $319.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $258.33 on Thursday. Facebook has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $268.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,410.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock worth $382,888,556. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in Facebook by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 33,630 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in Facebook by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Facebook by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,632 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,387 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

