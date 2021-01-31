Facebook’s (FB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $350.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.47 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FB. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $319.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $258.33 on Thursday. Facebook has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $735.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $268.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.31.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total transaction of $112,114.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,957.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock valued at $382,888,556. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Facebook by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after buying an additional 1,098,694 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 6.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after buying an additional 948,608 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 15.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after buying an additional 1,598,856 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,357,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,974,601,000 after buying an additional 179,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Facebook by 11.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,560,074,000 after buying an additional 1,013,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

