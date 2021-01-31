Factom (FCT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $23,352.00

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Factom coin can currently be purchased for about $1.33 or 0.00003957 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Factom has a total market capitalization of $12.78 million and $23,352.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Factom has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00047643 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00133336 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.10 or 0.00268054 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00067515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00066735 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00038066 BTC.

About Factom

Factom launched on September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 9,607,605 coins. Factom’s official message board is factomize.com/forums. Factom’s official website is www.factomprotocol.org. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling Factom

Factom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Factom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Factom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

