Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Falcon Minerals reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 10.72%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FLMN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Falcon Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLMN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 16,984 shares during the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Falcon Minerals stock opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $263.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.76. Falcon Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $5.65.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

