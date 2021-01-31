Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.80

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.80 and traded as high as $17.81. Fanhua shares last traded at $16.09, with a volume of 168,567 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,607.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $119.60 million during the quarter. Fanhua had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 15.93%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fanhua by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fanhua by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fanhua by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fanhua in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fanhua by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,611,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,001,000 after buying an additional 23,724 shares in the last quarter.

Fanhua Company Profile (NASDAQ:FANH)

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including individual accident, travel, homeowner, short-term health, auto, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

