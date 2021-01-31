Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.43% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services principally in the South, Atlantic, Southwest and Western parts of the United States. Fathom Holdings Inc. is based in Cary, North Carolina. “

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Fathom from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of FTHM stock opened at $37.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.19. Fathom has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $44.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. Research analysts expect that Fathom will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fathom by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 83,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 28,795 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Fathom in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fathom in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,544,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fathom in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,864,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Fathom in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 15.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

