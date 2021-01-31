FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Plans Dividend of $0.11

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) declared a dividend on Saturday, January 30th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th.

NYSE:FBK opened at $37.36 on Friday. FB Financial has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $38.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.16. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.27.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on FB Financial in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.42.

In other news, Director James L. Exum sold 2,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $79,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,482. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

