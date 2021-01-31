FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FBL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. is a holding company and hrough its subsidiaries underwrites, markets and distributes life insurance, annuities, property-casualty insurance and mutual funds to individuals and small businesses in 15 midwestern and western states. The Company has exclusive marketing arrangements with the state Farm Bureau Federations in its territory and targets sales to approximately 700,000 Farm Bureau member families and other rural, small town andsuburban residents through an exclusive agency force. The Company offers a full range of life insurance products. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

NYSE:FFG opened at $56.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.86. FBL Financial Group has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $61.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.17.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.35). FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $197.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.28 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FBL Financial Group will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of FBL Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in FBL Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in FBL Financial Group by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 258.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 27.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

