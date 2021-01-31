FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,743 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 7,568 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for approximately 3.2% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned 0.08% of FedEx worth $53,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 227.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock traded down $7.45 on Friday, reaching $235.34. 3,241,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,026,377. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.35 and a 200-day moving average of $245.35. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $305.66. The firm has a market cap of $62.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

