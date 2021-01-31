Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Buys 164,380 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 655,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,380 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.86% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $42,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.5% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 169,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

PNFP has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

In related news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 9,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $483,051.50. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,386 shares of company stock worth $1,583,143 in the last ninety days. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $68.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $74.69.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.92%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

