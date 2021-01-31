Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 605,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,080 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises about 2.1% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $74,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AJG. FMR LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 451.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,244,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,313 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 494.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 400,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,320,000 after buying an additional 333,405 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,019,000 after buying an additional 288,536 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 52.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 435,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,949,000 after buying an additional 150,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,986,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,215,773,000 after buying an additional 120,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 24,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $2,911,914.50. Insiders sold 45,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,241 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG stock opened at $115.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

AJG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.53.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

