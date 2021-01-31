Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Has $16.54 Million Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,650 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Colliers International Group worth $16,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 56.3% in the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CIGI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.71.

Colliers International Group stock opened at $88.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $94.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.89%.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

