Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Has $92.84 Million Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 982,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,857 shares during the period. CarMax makes up approximately 2.6% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of CarMax worth $92,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,076,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMX opened at $117.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.91. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $128.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. CarMax’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMX. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.63.

In other CarMax news, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 17,861 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $1,898,981.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 35,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total transaction of $4,224,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,258 shares in the company, valued at $5,221,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 386,646 shares of company stock worth $43,820,955 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

