Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,315 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Republic Services worth $21,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $513,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 95,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,216,000 after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RSG stock opened at $90.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.22.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.17. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus increased their target price on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.62.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

