Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Sells 37,550 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,550 shares during the quarter. Entegris comprises 1.5% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.40% of Entegris worth $52,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Entegris by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Entegris by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Entegris by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Entegris by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Entegris news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $307,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,236.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTG opened at $98.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.05. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.12 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.58%.

ENTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

